Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Ribbun Software is a social media optimization firm that believes in creating the strongest web presence for its clients through the most legitimate means. One of the most effective and unique services offered by the company is its Twitter follower service.



The concept of Ribbun’s Twitter Follower building service is explained by Mr. Mohit, spokesperson for the company. He says, “There are several companies that claim they can give both people and businesses more Twitter followers, and some of them can actually do it, but they usually just increase the follower count without actually providing more followers. Twitter is aware of this, which is why fake followers are usually frowned upon by the website.” He adds, “Our service is different in that we actually increase the number of real followers, which means that every new follower you see on your account is a real person.”



Twitter is one of the top social media websites at present, and, in some cases, it can be more beneficial to a business than other websites like LinkedIn or Facebook. This micro-blogging website allows individuals and businesses to connect with prospective customers, as well as other experts or organizations in the same industry. Irrespective of the purpose of joining Twitter, a person can only be successful on the website by successfully establishing his/her presence on it.



This, in turn, can be done by attracting more Twitter followers who can spread the message across the social website. Unfortunately, this is where the challenge lies. While several services offer to increase the count of your followers, there are no real followers present. This leads to a lack of quality, which was mentioned by Mr. Mohit, but there is another problem as well. The lack of real followers means that there is actually no audience to read a client’s Tweets. No matter how often a person or business updates a Twitter account, nobody is actually following it. In other words, nobody will have access to or respond to the advertising and promotions done through Twitter.



Ribbun’s new service can provide more Twitter followers that not only create a strong presence for their client on the website, but also act as a medium through which the client can spread news about its products or services and promote itself.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a prominent firm that offers a wide range of social media and search engine optimization services. The SMO services offered by the company include YouTube views, Facebook fans, and Digg votes improvement services. SEO-based services include profile link building, press release submission, and on-page optimization services.