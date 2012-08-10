More User-friendly Than Ever, EzCheckPrinting Updated With The Help from Customers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- HalfPriceSoft.com is pleased to announce the new enhanced ezCheckPrinting check writer software is available for free test drive. This new version comes with several new updates according the suggestions from the real users who use this cheque software every day.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing software, so it is important for us to regularly gather feedback from our customers."



The new features include:



- Database backup reminder

- New QuickBooks virtual printer to print QuickBooks and Quicken checks on black stock easily and inexpensively

- Updated user interface with the improved check editing feature



Check writing software is the must-have software for almost any business. Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckPrinting offers users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks. HalfPriceSoft.com is pleased to announce the new enhanced check writing software is available for no-obligation test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



With ezCheckPrinting, users can create personalized checks in house easily by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature. The main features of this check writer software include:



- Import check data from .csv file for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Quicken, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Export check data within the specified date range

- Support for unlimited bank accounts

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Print logo on checks

- Edit check layout and customize company checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 3 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, and check on bottom

- Print multiple checks with one click

- MICR printing



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. During tough economic times, Halfpricesoft.com gives buyers a new way to get ezCheckPrinting for free by partnering with TrialPay.



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. To learn more about ezCheckPrinting and the current free offers, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.