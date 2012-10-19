More Websites Now Powered by Wordpress Custom Design

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Corporate companies and professional bloggers are turning to Wordpress as the no.1 Content Management System (CMS) to power their websites. Wordpress is constantly being updated and there are hundreds of plugins that extend and enhance websites for search engines.



Custom wordPress design not only capture the essence of the customer’s desires but also is professionally designed and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Ecoverbox works to achieve the balance of these while staying aware of budget constraints.



“Many of our clients are seeking an edge or a theme that mirrors their personalities or their products. We take the time to listen to them and design a product that pleases,” said Sam Kern, project manager with Ecoverbox.com.



Of course, you don’t have to take the word of the company for proof of their work. Consider the testimonials of the following customers:



"Very Nice! The cover and site graphics look great. The images look awesome. Thanks for doing such a good and QUICK job."

- Tanner L., StreekFreekProfits.com



"WOW, you are great, so fast! So Nice !"

- Jani Gaffor, OperationTrafficStorm.com



Ecoverbox.com- Wordpress Web Designers will work to match your needs, from a simple WordPress site to ecommerce sites and everything in between. Packages start as low as $497 for the basic package. Prices and services vary from the basic package.



Stop wasting precious time and resources scouring the Internet for free Wordpress themes that lack the functionality and features your professionally designed website needs. Ecoverbox.com will design a WordPress that will be user-friendly, content-rich and colored specifically to the tastes of the client. If you imagine it, Ecoverbox.com can design it.



Visit the web at http://www.ecoverbox.com/services/custom-wordpress-theme.php for additional details and pricing structures.



