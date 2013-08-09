More World-Class Children's Entertainment Acts Announced as Essex Prepares for Marsh Farm's Kid's Fest

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Final preparations are underway for Farm’s Kid’s Fest, which is due to take place in Essex this weekend.



The summer holidays are in full swing and parents keen to keep their little ones amused will be flocking to Marsh Farm this weekend to soak up the fun at Kid’s Fest, a two-day extravaganza that will bring some of the world’s finest children’s entertainers to South Woodham Ferrers.



Organisers The Partyman Company are excited to announce that a number of extra acts have now been added to the line-up, which already boasts the BBC’s very own Mister Maker and Mini Shows from Fireman Sam, Bob the Builder and loads of other famous faces. Leanne Jarvis, finalist from hit TV show The Voice and a local superstar, will be lighting up the stage on both the Saturday and Sunday and will be sure to amaze families with her breath-taking ‘powerhouse’ vocals and fun-loving personality. Top freestyle mountain bike stunt experts The Savage Skills will be performing jaw-dropping stunt shows at regular intervals, while Hot Hire will be giving kids the chance to climb inside a real-life fire engine and family-run business Little Scrummers will be giving kids of all ages the opportunity to get to grips with non-contact rugby. There’s even an educational element to all the goings-on at the Farm - Talking Tots Southend will also be holding interactive games and activities throughout the day to help kids under 5 years of age develop their communication, listening and attention skills.



Marketers have gone all-out to ensure the event is affordable for budget-conscious parents, too. Sam Tyler, the Partyman representative responsible for the smooth-running of Kid’s Fest, explains exactly what ticket holders can expect to receive for their money.



“For one all-inclusive fee, each guest will have access to all the shows and workshops across the site, though food, drink and retail purchases are not included. In addition, children under two years’ old will be admitted free of charge, so very young families are getting a great deal,” she says. And as outlined in the latest announcement to emerge from The Partyman Company, each ticket also includes a two-month Fabadousa pass, which will allow the ticket holder unlimited free entry to the Farm from Monday 12th August to Sunday 13th October inclusive.



“Marsh Farm is a great place for families to relax and unwind throughout the summer holidays, so giving families the option to re-visit the site again and again adds a great deal of value to the ticket price,” she adds.



Sam also confirmed that there will be free onsite parking too, so parents won’t be struck by unexpected travel costs.



For more information, or to book last-minute tickets to the event online, please visit Marsh Farm’s website here.



The Partyman Company Limited is the UK’s best-loved children’s entertainment company, supplying experienced kids’ entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England. The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers and as such the company and its various divisions have won several awards for their event planning services, including Party and Playcentre Operators of the Year. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.