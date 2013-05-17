MoreViews Inc. Announces That It Has Helped over 25,000 Clients Promote Their Social Media Platforms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- MoreViews Inc., a top provider of online media promotional services, has just announced a pair of impressive milestones: first, as of May 11, 2013, the company has officially helped over 25,000 clients promote their social media platforms on popular websites including Facebook, Twitter and many more. In addition, the company has now assisted its clients in gaining 55 million “likes” on Facebook as well as 32.5 million followers on Twitter.



Over the course of the past five months, MoreViews’s client base has grown exponentially due to large part to the company’s new and novel methods of social media marketing. In addition, customers are drawn to the company’s affordable prices and their outstanding customer service. Since MoreViews opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers marketing strategies that are novel, legitimate and effective. Instead of creating thousands of fake accounts on social media websites—which other companies may do—MoreViews focuses on marketing its clients’ platforms in high traffic forums, blogs and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) arenas. By doing this, the services that are offered by MoreViews are above board and will not endanger their clients’ standing on these websites. For example, when person from a PPC site that is partnered with MoreViews “likes” one of the company’s clients, it will be from his or her own real social media account.



“In this day and age, the difference between real following and fake following is extremely crucial for the clients and that’s why MoreViews is one of the top online marketing company in the industry today,” said Stephen Huh, Chief Operation Officer of MoreViews Inc, adding that the company’s innovative techniques have attracted over 15 million Facebook users alone, as well as brought in new clients representing businesses from all industries who want to experiment with the power of social media marketing.



"Social media is definitely the future of marketing for all types of industries,” said David Zhao, CEO and founder of MoreViews Inc.



“It is no longer just a marketing option but an actual necessity"



Anybody who would like to learn more about MoreViews Inc. is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the services that they provide. Clicking on the name of a popular social media website like Tumblr, Instagram, or Facebook will take visitors to a page devoted to the platform, including information about the social media site, and pricing information.



About MoreViews Inc.

MoreViews Inc. is a leading provider of online media promotional services. Businesses, organizations, entertainers, marketers, agencies and individuals utilize MoreViews’s expertise in digital media marketing to promote their online image from their websites to their social networking mediums such as YouTube and Facebook. As a leader in the field of online promotion, MoreViews provides superior results, which can be verified by any analytic and tracking tool. Since the beginning, MoreViews has been focused on helping its clients meet and exceed their goals through innovative Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Social Media Marketing (SMM). Clients and their satisfaction are the company’s first priority. The vast online testimonials are the evidence of the quality and innovativeness of its service. For more information, please visit http://www.moreviews.net