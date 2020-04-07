Morgan Rooks Advises on Workplace Harassment During COVID-19

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Last week, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal addressed discrimination by employers, landlords, and school officials against people of East Asian descent because of the coronavirus. The memo was released in response to reports of workplace harassment and discrimination against certain people who exhibit symptoms or are perceived as more likely to have the virus because of their ethnicity or nationality.



Employers were advised to take action if they know of harassment against one of their employees because of the virus. East Asian people being labeled as responsible for the virus or more likely to have it were among the examples given in the memo. Referring to the virus as a "Chinese disease" can also be considered workplace harassment under NJ law, Attorney General Grewal said. Any employer that fails to take legal action against workplace bullies risks being held responsible.



The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC advises that it is important for people to know their rights at a time like this, especially as they pertain to workplace harassment and discrimination. Anyone who believes they or someone they know is being wrongfully discriminated against at work and would like to speak with a workplace discrimination attorney in Camden County, NJ is encouraged to visit https://www.morganrooks.com/ for more information.



