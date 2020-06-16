Morgan Rooks Explains What New Jersey's New Coronavirus Employment Laws Means for Employees

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Many businesses in New Jersey have closed indefinitely or laid off employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving employees of shut-down businesses throughout the state stuck at home and unable to work. As a result, residents have been forfeiting pay and facing unpaid bills and eviction, and individuals are concerned about themselves and their families.



In response, Governor Phil Murphy enacted several amendments to state law in April. These changes are designed to help employees and small businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 closures. To help inform New Jersey workers who may want to know more, The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC explains what these changes can mean for New Jersey employees



Some of most substantial changes were made to the state's Earned Sick Leave Act, which lays out when employees can take their sick days. The new amendments allow workers to use their earned sick time due to a state of emergency declared by the governor or a closure of the employee's workplace or their child's school as a result. During a state of emergency, they are also allowed to use the time if their health care provider finds that "the presence in the community of the employee or family member would jeopardize the health of others." The state of emergency described in the legislation is in effect under executive order 103, and has been since March 9th.



Additionally, Governor Murphy has also changed the state's Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to have a broader definition of a serious health condition. The definition now includes people who were forced to quarantine following exposure to an infectious disease. Businesses are also now banned from terminating or punishing employees who request time off if they have an infectious disease (although this requires testimony from a medical professional).



The Governor also signed an act that gives the New Jersey Economic Development Authority the ability to award more grants to small and medium-sized businesses that need help making payroll.



During these unprecedented circumstances, employees need to be aware of their rights. Anyone who would like to learn more about employee protections and employment discrimination laws in New Jersey is encouraged to contact The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC as soon as possible.



About The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC

The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC handles many types of cases, including whistleblower and Qui Tam claims, as well as discrimination and other employment violations. The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC is on the employee's side.