Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Morinaga Milk Industry Company Ltd : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Morinaga Milk Industry Company Ltd : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Morinaga Milk Industry Company Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Morinaga Milk Industry Company Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Morinaga) is a dairy product company, based in Japan. The company's products portfolio include milk, daily-based beverages, yogurt, custard, condensed milk, powdered milk, butter, cheese, and ice cream. It also offers non-dairy beverages such as juices, tea, coffee and clinical liquid diets. The company markets its products under Morinaga and Mt. Rainier brands and also through partner brands such as Kraft, Lipton and Sunkist. It also manufactures and sales animal feed. Additionally, it is involved in the design and construction of plant equipment. Morinaga operates through15 manufacturing plants and nine sales offices across Japan. Morinaga operates its business through 30 subsidiaries and affiliates with its operations spanned across China, France, Germany and the US. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Morinaga Milk Industry Company Ltd



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