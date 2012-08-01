Moringa Long Island Announces Free Shipping on All U.S Orders Above $24.99

Brentwoood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Moringa Long Island is one of the leading Moringa wholesaler and retailer of the nation with help of their clients in tropical countries. Recently, they have announced free shipping on all U.S orders above $24.99. Moringa tree is a multi-purpose tropical tree with amazing medicinal properties. Moringa can grow anywhere and each part is of extremely use for better and healthy body.



Spokesperson of Moringa Long Island stated, “We are expanding our business and client base with launch of free shipping of Moringa products across the nation on orders above $24.99. From Moringa powder, oil to tea and others are available at our store with best quality. Our Moringa products are best supplements for your better health. We invite you to browse through our store and shop with convenience. For Moringa wholesale as well as for retail, we are leading supplier in the nation. We invite you to create an account with us if you like, or shop as a guest. Either way, your shopping cart will be active until you leave the store.”



Moringa is rich in nutritive and medicinal substances. Its leaves can be used to support a stable blood pressure and blood sugar, in addition it can also aid in reducing high levels of cholesterol in the blood. The leaves and the extract were shown to accelerate wound healing. Moringa leaf powder has a great hypoglycemic effect on diabetic humans and animals; eight grams per day for a period of two weeks has shown marked reduction in the mean plasma glucose levels. Based on these results, Moringa leaf powder is regarded as strong diet supplement for diabetic patients. To avail their benefits, clients can easily order for Moringa wholesale by linking for wholesale prices and to arrange an order. Moringa Long Island works with each of the clients on a one-to-one basis to make sure that each client's order is in exact agreement as per needs. Their able customer care is always ready to answer any queries either regarding products or about Moringa wholesale.



Moringa Long Island was incorporated out of a passion for the Moringa tree, and they have decided to share the Moringa with the world. They have launched and nurtured several partners from tropical countries, who can meet their strict quality control and delivery requirements. They have associates in West Africa, India, and Asia. Their products are manufactured in the US at current Good Manufacturing Principal (cGMP) production facilities under FDA regulations. Their products are tested at the facility for cleanliness and purity before encapsulation.