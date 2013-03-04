Moringa Malunggay: The Powerhouse of Complete Nutrition

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- For those who want to remain fit and wish to enjoy the good health, it is important to get complete nutrition with a dietary supplement that is based on plant extracts. Moringa Malunggay, is found to be effective in many health issues and promote general wellness as it contains vital nutrients. It does not contain any chemical or preservative therefore it does not have any side effects. Moringa Oleifera Tree is usually called Moringa for life and powerhouse of nutrition and is also available in the form of oil, powder, leaves, capsules etc.



If you are looking for a natural source of essential amino acids, minerals, fiber and anti-oxidants, Moringa Oleifera is the dietary supplement that can be consumed by people of all ages including children and adults. It is an extract of a special Moringa Herb which is grown in many Asian and African countries. Due to its medicinal properties, uses of Moringa can help reduce cholesterol and control blood sugar significantly. Moringa Extract contains anti-aging, anti-inflammatory as well as anti-cancer properties.



For a healthy body and mind you need to add many minerals, vitamins and amino acids to your food so that you can get the balanced diet. In the absence of all the nutrients, your body develops many ailments such as diabetes, low blood pressure, heart troubles etc. Moringa Products are found effective in treating all these diseases. For patients who are HIV positive, there are other problems associated with the disease such as weight loss, TB etc. Therefore, eating a balanced diet with all 6 food groups is a must for these patients to remain active. According to research conducted, many HIV positive patients in Africa have used moringa as a dietary supplement and have regained their health despite being HIV positive patients. Moringa Malunggay can also treat various kinds of sicknesses such as stomachache, pneumonia and headache.



People of all ages including infants and adults have enjoyed good health by consuming leaves and other parts of the plant in many Asian and African countries, where Organic Moringa is grown locally. Now, customers from all the parts of the world can enjoy the health benefits in the form of nutritional extracts from this miraculous tree. Pure Moringa has extraordinary medicinal and nutritional properties. It has 4 times more Vitamin A than carrots, 17 times more calcium than milk, 15 times more potassium than bananas, 12 times more Vitamin C than oranges and 25 times more iron than spinach. Get this super food designed by nature to nourish mind and body.



