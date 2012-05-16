Moringa Oleifera: Nature Has the Best Medicine for All

Brentwoood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- There was a time when our grandfathers used only natural products to cure their illness and live a longer life. Then the age of modern technology came which provided us with artificial stuffs which could cure us very fast but failed to prevent from that illness for a longer time. With this failure people are now again relying on natural sources of vitamins and minerals. Moringa known as a ‘miracle tree’ is a tree that has many nutritional and medical benefits and is common to help encounter malnutrition.



The scientific name of Moringa is Moringa Oleifera, and is grown mainly in semi-arid tropical and subtropical areas like Africa, South America, India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. The Moringa Oleifera is used as food for its natural benefits as well as for perfume, fertilizer and rope. The leaf can be used to relieve headaches, it can be applied to insect bites or cuts to help reduce infection, and it can also treat fevers and diarrhea. This tree is considered to be among the most nutritious plants in the world. The tree originated from Northern India 5,000 years ago and was used as an Indian medicine, in fact ancient medicine claims Moringa prevents 300 diseases.



Not only Moringa leaves but also their seeds are beneficial for human body. TheseMoringa tree seeds are full of nutrients and are completely natural. The oil from the moringa tree seeds are put into products like lotions and creams and are good for your skin. It’s small round to elongated leaves is rich with beta-carotene, Vitamin C, protein, iron and potassium and powerful antioxidants helps to strengthen immune system. There is no doubt of the great health benefits of the consumption of Moringa, where starvation is inevitable.



There are numerous companies manufacturing Moringa products ranging from hair oil, body wash, capsules, supplements, Moringa tea and also lip balm. This tree is grown naturally without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or other growth additives. Health is the most important criteria which should be taken care of in this fast growing world of science and technology. We cannot always depend on artificial products for a healthy living. In fact artificial products will deteriorate your body as much as you consume them. Moringa pods, roots, fruits, leaves, flowers and Moringa seeds can all be used in Moringa products and help people sustain life.



About Moringa Long Island Inc.

