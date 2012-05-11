Moringa Products: the Best Products for Health and Fitness

Brentwoood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Moringa, also known as miracle tree, is one of the most nutritious products discovered on earth. The tree originated 5000 years ago in Northern India and was used as Indian medicine. Moringa is rich in beneficial substances and as a result used for pharmacological and nutritive activities. They are the most useful plants available because of their highly nutritious elements including vitamins, minerals, potassium and antioxidants. The tree is known as vitamin bottle grown in anyone’s backyard.



Moringa Products are known for its health and cosmetic benefits. The nutrition filled Moringa plant beats every other fruits and plant in goodness. Moringa Long Island Inc. offers a wide variety of Moringa Products that are highly beneficial for one’s health. They provide the highest quality Moringa Products that are helpful for all ages. The various kinds of Moringa Products available are Moringa Body Butter, Moringa Oil, Moringa Tea and Moringa Seeds to name a few. Moringa Long Island Inc. strives for excellence. They work hard to enhance the quality of the wide variety of Moringa Products offered.



Moringa Tea is regarded very beneficial for health and fitness. Moringa Tea has numerous properties that are beneficial to health. Moringa Tea is helps in fighting indigestion, nausea and other health problems. Moringa Tea also helps fight obesity as it is full of nutrients. One of the most important benefits of Moringa Tea is the high level of anti-oxidants that it contains. Moringa Tea supplies the body with vital micro and macro minerals and vitamins, total amino acid, chlorophyll and anti-aging properties. Moringa Tea does not contain caffeine and hence can be enjoyed by all.



Moringa Powder is produced from freshly harvested leaves of the Moringa Oleifera tree. The nutrient packed powder is soft when it is pure and harvested in organic conditions. The nutritious powder can be consumed with water or juice and is an excellent ingredient in a variety of health recipes. Moringa Powder is produced from fresh young leaves of organic Moringa trees. They provide 100% pure and organic Moringa leaf powder. Once the Moringa Powder is packed, the product can be stored for a couple of months until consumers consume the product.



Moringa long Island Inc. was incorporated out of a passion for the Moringa tree. They have launched and nurtured several partners from tropical countries, who can meet their strict quality control and delivery requirements.



About Moringa Long Island Inc

