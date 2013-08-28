Morning Alert - BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Universal Bioenergy Inc (OTCMKTS:UBRG), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Universal Bioenergy Inc (OTCMKTS:UBRG), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL)



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) shares traded up +5.34% during the current trading session, hitting $19.74 recently.



The share price of BRGYY is currently trading within the range of $19.30 to $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 3.62 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 1.00 points. BRGYY current trading volume is 34,841.00, while its average volume is 100,466.00 shares. BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D)



What was the Moving Force behind BRGYY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BRGYY



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) shares traded up +2.86% during the current trading session, hitting $1.08 recently. The share price of BLUF is currently trading within the range of $0.95 to $1.08. Company’s beta value stands at -702.90 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 70,169.00 shares, while its average volume is 281,524.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -28%. Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012



For How Long BLUF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Universal Bioenergy Inc (OTCMKTS:UBRG) is trading with an upsurge of 13.33%, along with the trading price of $0.0017 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0017.



NOK recently gained a volume of 14.21 million shares, while its average volume is 9.32 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0011 - $0.012, while today, up until 11:35PM, its minimum price was $0.0016.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -37.04%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the/ plunge of -15%. Universal Bioenergy, Inc. (UB), formerly Palomine, Inc., is engaged in the production of renewable fuels primarily focused on biodiesel fuel, in the United States. Its subsidiary, Universal Bioenergy North America, Inc. (UBNA) operates the Company’s biodiesel refinery in Mississippi. In October 2007, UB merged with UBNA and UBNA became the surviving corporation.



For How Long UBRG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) stock hit its highest price at $0.75, after starting its trade at $0.70. Closed at the price of $0.720 recently and its current day range is from $0.65to $0.75. Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $0/.00 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 3.4 million. Its current volume is 0.00 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 0.00 million shares.



What PLPL Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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