Morning Alert - OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), BILLABONG INTL LTD a (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Mazor Robotics Ltd (OTCMKTS:MZRTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Mazor Robotics Ltd (OTCMKTS:MZRTF)



OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF) decreased -0.03% at the price of $1.78 recently on a traded volume of 10,100.00 shares, in comparison to 10,623.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -35.21%. The company has a total market capitalization of $523.74 million. OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Didipio gold-copper project in the Philippines.



Has OCANF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) plunged -13.51% at the trading price of $0.0032 on a traded volume of 5.88 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 12.41 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -61.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.0031 and $0.0038. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Has ACYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) dropped down -1.12% at the $0.440 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up +175.00%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.13 and $1.48. Its introductory price for the day was $0.45, with the overall traded volume of 933,476.00 shares. Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hard goods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



Why Should Investors Buy BLLAF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mazor Robotics Ltd(OTCMKTS:MZRTF) after opening its shares at the price of $8.45, dropped -5.39% , its recent trading price was $7.90 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 17,570.00 shares, in comparison to 14,692.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.40 and $8.68. Its introductory price for the day was $8.45. Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Mazor Robotics Inc., engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia.



Will MZRTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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