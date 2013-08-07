Morning Alert - ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) , FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) , Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) , FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) , Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY)



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) opened at the price of $0.0011, along with 223,531,594 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.0017 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0017 by scoring +27.27% at 12:19pm.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 75%. In the previous 3 months it scored 40%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 18.45 million shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 31.09 million shares. Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engages in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America. The company operates its hotels and resorts under the Hotel PURE brand. It also operates Friendly Reservations On-Line, an on-line booking and payment system designed for the small and medium business within the tourism industry; and a proprietary online travel booking platform.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) stock recently hit highest its price at $40.95, starting its day trade with a price of $4.85 and reported an a decrease of -3.03%. Its most recent trading price was $4.80 at 12:16pm. 52 week price range of the company is $0.42 - $7.24, while today, up until 12:16pm, its minimum price was $4.80. FMCKJ recently added a volume of 544,645.00 shares, versus its average volume of 1.44 million shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-Family Guarantee segment purchases single-family mortgage loans originated by its seller/servicers in the primary mortgage market; securitizes the purchased mortgage loans into guaranteed mortgage-related securities; and guarantees the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -0.05% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.49 points, while its earnings per share was $1.67.During the last 5 day’s it gained 1.68%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 2.86%. The company’s traded volume is 67,525.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 78,083.00 shares. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklifts, marine products and accessories. The Sales Financing segment is engaged in the provision of sales financing services. As of March 31, 2012, the Company has 199 subsidiaries and 25 associated companies. In August 2011, the Company established a Kyusyu-based company.



Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) is trading with a fall of -6.00% along with the exchange price of $0.0470 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.05.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 11.9% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 27.03%. Today, up until 12:01pm, its minimum price was $0.05. VCSY recently added a volume of 1.72 million shares, versus its average volume of 903,015.00 shares.



