Morning Alert - Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)



Santander UK Plc (LON:SANB) opened the session at $102.75, remained amid the day range of $102.55 - $102.55 and recently traded at $102.55. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.19% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2,726.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10,503.00 million shares. Santander UK plc (Santander UK) is a financial services provider in the United Kingdom. The Company offers a range of personal financial products and services. The Company’s business divisions consist of retail banking, corporate banking, markets, and Corporate Center.



Has SANB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) traded with volume of 105,015.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.14 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.78 - $27.74. The stock showed a positive movement of 1.30% and was recently trading at $1.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 58.48 million. Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.



What was the Moving Force behind AFFY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AFFY



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) exchanged 147,661.00 shares and the average volume remained 326,536.00 shares. The stock dropped -0.09% and was moving at $13.15. The beta of the stock remained 0.75 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.49. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 4.32 billion. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT). The Company diversifies its activities into three geographical segments: Germany, Europe and USA; as well as operates the Systems Solutions, and Group Headquarters & Shared Services operating segments.



Has DTEGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) gained volume of 1.07 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.35 million shares. The stock remained at $4.70. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -6.75%. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMAS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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