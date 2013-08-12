Morning Buzz - Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS)



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) gained volume of 63.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 41.20 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0002 - $0.0175 and the day range was $0.0019 - $0.0026, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.002, and its recent trading price was $0.0019. The stock showed a negative performance of -9.52% in its trading session. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States. The company provides commercial buildings with advanced solar thermal energy production systems allowing businesses to use alternative energy sources. It offers solar thermal energy production, support, monitoring, and related services to commercial businesses primarily in the healthcare and hospitality sectors.



Has AEGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) traded 339,610 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 459,915 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.28 - $1.54. The stock was a bull and advanced +3.62%, while its trading price stayed at $1.43. The market capitalization of the stock remained 77.52 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +186%. diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) volume of the stock was 914,798 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 8.19 million shares. The stock boosted +1.63% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0625. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing.



Will SGLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS) traded with volume of 899,463 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.69 million shares. The stock decreased -3.28% and was recently trading at $0.295. The market capitalization of the stock remained 26.08 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.12. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Will ONCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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