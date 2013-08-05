Morning Buzz - Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)



Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU)opened at the price of $0.33 along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.36 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.985 by scoring +221.90% 12:57PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +94900%. In the previous 3 months it gained +13471.43%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 2.03M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 127,505.00 shares. Amanasu Techno Holdings Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acquiring the technologies, constructing four proto-type motor scooters and various testing of the technologies and the motor scooter. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted any operations. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not generated any revenues.



For How Long ANSU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.65 starting its day trade with a price of $1.46. Its most recent trading price was $1.64 at gain +13.10% 1:02PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.14 - $5.00, while today, up until 1.02PM, its minimum price was $1.45. Federal Home recently added a volume of 11.48M shares, versus its average volume 9.33M shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market.



Will FMCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went $1.98 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -702.90 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gain +26.67%. The company’s traded volume is 817,824.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 54,409.00 shares. Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012



Can Investors Bet on BLUF after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) up +1.06%, along with the exchange price $0.191 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.19



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -52.25% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +3.24%. Today, up until 12:59PM, its minimum price was $0.19 Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 409,845.00 shares, versus its average volume of 907,375.00 shares. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



Will ALBKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/