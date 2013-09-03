Morning Buzz - BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS:NOKBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS:NOKBF)



BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF) shares traded up +16.62% during the current trading session, hitting $0.449 recently.



The share price of BLLAF is currently trading within the range of $0.42 to $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 million. Company’s beta value stands at 2.26 points. BLLAF current trading volume is 580,632.00 shares, while its average volume is 727,038.00 shares. Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan.



What was the Moving Force behind BLLAF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BLLAF



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) shares traded up +7.14% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0015 recently. The share price of NOK is currently trading within the range of $0.0015to $0.0018. Company’s beta value stands at 2.26 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 8.42 million, while its average volume is 22.80 million shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -11.76%. Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



For How Long LATF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) is trading with an drop of -0.19%, along with the trading price of $7.79 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $7.80.



NOK recently gained a volume of 81,194.00 shares, while its average volume is 670,930.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $6.44 - $11.20, while today, up until 11.37AM, its minimum price was $7.79.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -10.76%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -1.78%. OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas.



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS:NOKBF) stock hit its highest price at $5.45, after starting its trade at $5.39. Company reported an increase of 35.22% at the price of $5.25 recently and its current day range is from $5.22to $5.45.



NOKBF total market capitalization remained $14.54 billion. Its current volume is 6.07 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 260,810.00 million shares.



Will NOKBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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