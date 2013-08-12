Morning Buzz - ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)



ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY) opened at the price of $0.26 along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.01 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.323 by scoring -77.88% at 1:18PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -77.95%. In the previous 3 months it declined -79.73%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 11.88M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 442,372.00 shares. Ecotality, Inc. is a provider of electric transportation and storage technologies. The Company provides electric vehicle infrastructure products and solutions that are used in on-road, grid-connected vehicles (including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles), material handling and airport electric ground support applications.



Will ECTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) stock recently hit highest its price at $8.28 starting its day trade with a price of $8.22. Its most recent trading price was $8.23 at gain +0.12 % 1:21PM. 52 week price range of the company is $7.63 - $9.93, while today, up until 1.21PM, its minimum price was $8.18. Alcoa Inc recently added a volume of 13.07M shares, versus its average volume of 16.15M shares. Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina combined, through its participation in technology, mining, refining, smelting, fabricating, and recycling. Alcoa’s products are used worldwide in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.



Will AA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 2.68 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.41 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gain +6.75%. The company’s traded volume is 8.16M shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.69M shares. Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers. It is also engaged in mobile, fixed, Internet Protocol (IP) and optics technologies, applications and services.



Can Investors Bet on ALU after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) up +0.38%, along with the exchange price of $10.65 up till now while its introductory price for today was $10.55.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained +100.19% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +21.72%. Today, up until 1:25PM, its minimum price was $10.49. GRPN Systems recently added a volume of 17.68M shares, versus its average volume of 17.77M shares. Groupon, Inc. offers online retail services. The Company provides daily deal on the stuff to do, eat, see and buy in more than 500 markets in 44 countries. It has offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and other parts of the world.



Will GRPN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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