Morning Buzz - Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ), Dragon Capital Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRGV) , SSE PLC(ADR) (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) , Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ), Dragon Capital Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRGV) , SSE PLC(ADR) (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) , Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) recently plunged -5.88% after opening at $0.0017. Its current trading price is $0.0016. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 12.84 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 22.53 million shares. Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.0018 while its minimum price was $0.0014. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of 15.79%. EPAZZ, Inc. is a holding company. The Company develops a Web portal infrastructure operating system product called BoxesOS v3.0. The Company offers seven primary product lines. The Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 product is offered through Epazz, Inc., the Desk/Flex Software product is offered through Desk Flex, Inc., the Agent Power product is offered through Professional Resource Management, Inc., the AutoHire software is offered through Epazz, Inc., IntelliSys offers the Integrated Plant Management Control (IPMC) software product, K9 Bytes offers a series of Point of Sale software products for pet care, boarding and retail pet stores.



Dragon Capital Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRGV) opened day trade at $0.0017 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0029 recently with the gain of 16.00%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 7.30 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 2.19 million shares.DRGV overall market capitalization is $1.05 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 31.82%. Dragon Capital Group, Corp. (Dragon Capital) is a holding company of technology enterprises operating in China. Dragon Capital and its subsidiaries invest in, develop and integrate a range of software applications, including: network software, gas pipeline risk assessment system, e-business software development, financial and enterprise information management systems, computerized automation control applications for commercial and residential buildings, commercial Third-Generation (3G) wireless applications and mobile business solutions.



SSE PLC(ADR) (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) opened at the price of $24.69, along with 964,345,994 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $24.76 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $24.61 by scoring 1.32% at 12:51pm.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 1.32%. In the previous 3 months it scored 0.65%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 154,199.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 43,565.00 shares.



SSE plc, formerly Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is a holding company. The Company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity; the production, storage, distribution and supply of gas, and the provision of other energy-related services. It operates in three segments: Networks, the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity and gas, and other related networks; Retail, the supply of electricity, gas and other services to household and business customers.



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) stock recently hit highest its price at $17.17, starting its day trade with a price of $17.09 and reported a decrease of -0.69%. Its most recent trading price was $17.04 at 1:32pm. 52 week price range of the company is $14.83 - $17.98, while today, up until 1:32pm, its minimum price was $17.17. TSCDY recently added a volume of 109,679.00 shares, versus its average volume of 330,755.00 shares.



