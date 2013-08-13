Morning Buzz - Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG), Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG), Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)



Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG) opened the session at $0.25, remained amid the day range of $0.22 - $0.25, and recently traded at $0.245. The stock showed a positive performance of 14.19% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 414,581.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 332,611.00 shares. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., formerly Mariposa Resources, Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties have lithium content. The Company's projects include Valleyview Project in Canada and Salta Project in Argentina.



What was the Moving Force behind LEXG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LEXG



Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB) traded with volume of 11.14 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 20.99 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.02. The stock showed a positive movement of 3.45% and was recently trading at $0.0030. The market capitalization of the stock remained 101,317.00 billion. Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries). PBS LLC and Primary HR are regional professional employer organizations (PEO) focused on providing human capital management solutions.



For How Long ERBB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) exchanged 403,353.00 shares and the average volume remained 95,255.00 shares. The stock dropped -1.54% and was moving at $23.06. The beta of the stock remained 2.38 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.15. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 2.37 billion. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Will AXAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) gained volume of 16,675.00 shares, while the average volume remained 101,411.00 shares. The stock decreased 1.16% and remained at $16.89. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -0.92%. Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) and Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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