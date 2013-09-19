Morning Buzz - Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC)



Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG) increased +20.00% at the price of $0.0240 recently on a traded volume of 1.10 million shares, in comparison to 677,000.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -78.18%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and its total outstanding shares are 277.06 million. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on the development of medical devices and proprietary drug compounds. It has a licensing agreement with Green Hygienics, Inc. to market and sell bamboo-based.



For How Long TAUG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL) soared +0.81% at the trading price of $4.34 on a traded volume of 1.09 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 3.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down +103.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.32 and $4.41. ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, and manufacture of virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers, and PV cells and modules.



For How Long SOL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) dropped down -1.49% at the $0.995 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up +5.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.17 and $1.50. Its introductory price for the day was $1.04, with the overall traded volume of 130,364.00 shares. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) after opening its shares at the price of $0.06, jumped up +2.14% , its recent trading price was $0.0620 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.88 million shares, in comparison to 9.95 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.10. Its introductory price for the day was $0.06. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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