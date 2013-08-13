Morning Buzzers - Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BSYBY), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BSYBY), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC)



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) gained volume of 16.00M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16.07M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.02 and the day range was $0.0032 - $0.0038, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.0038, remained amid the day range of $0.0032 - $0.0038, and its recent trading price was $0.0035. The stock showed a negative performance of -7.89% in its trading session. Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks. The Company’s products, which are sold to customers is distributed by DSD Distribution, C & G store networks and online availability, which is handled by the Federal Express and the United States Mail. The Company uses all inclusive contract packaging.



Will BBDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BSYBY) traded 30,995.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 21,538.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $52.33 - $52.49. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.65%, while its trading price stayed at $52.33. The market capitalization of the stock remained 20.85 Billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -0.61%. British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (Sky) and its subsidiaries operates multichannel, multiplatform pay television service in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services. It also manages the network assets in the United Kingdom.



Has BSYBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) volume of the stock was 90,465.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 305,979.00 shares. The stock boosted 1.02% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $1.98. The stock traded 90,465.00 shares and its average volume remained 305,979.00 shares. Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Will CTIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC) traded with volume of 209,743.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 160,736.00 shares. The stock decreased -20.67% and was recently trading at $0.165. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.13 million. The beta of the stock remained -3.76. Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp., formerly Monza Ventures Inc., provides service, which integrates the features to work securely and from anywhere globally with an Internet connection. The Company's managed services model offers businesses to use cloud computing and digital telecommunications.



Has IMTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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