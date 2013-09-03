Morning Buzzers - Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCC), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCC), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE)



Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG) is trading with an drop of -23.08%, along with the trading price of $0.0010 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0015.



NOK recently gained a volume of 11.32 million shares, while its average volume is 17.45 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0005- $0.015, while today, up until 11:47AM, its minimum price was $0.001.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -77.78%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 42.86%. Brazil Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company primarily in Brazil. The company, through a letter of intent agreement with Mineracao Rio De Padras Ltda, focuses on acquiring the Luziania Gold Project located in Goias State, Brazil.



Has BRZG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCC) stock hit its highest price at $0.27, after starting its trade at $0.25. Company reported a increase of 5.08% at the price of $0.261 recently and its current day range is from $0.25 to $0.27.



TXCC total market capitalization remained $12.16 million, along with the total outstanding shares 46.64 million. Its current volume is 324,443.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 388,373.00 shares. TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets



For How Long TXCC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) recently soared 24.96% after opening at $0.27. Its current trading price is $0.350. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 122,701.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 373,914.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.35 while its minimum price was $0.27. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of -19.05%. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name. The company sells its products through a network of independent distributors. Montalvo Spirits, Inc. is based in Moorpark, California.



For How Long TQLA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) opened day trade at $1.90 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $1.87 recently with the decline of -1.58%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 30,610.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 45,927.00 shares.



NENE overall market capitalization is $45.24 million. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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