Morning Buzzers-HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) , MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) , All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) , Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) , MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) , All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) , Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened at the price of $7.32, along with 1,655,072,000 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $7.40 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $7.40 by scoring 0.14% at 1:40pm.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 8.66%. In the previous 3 months it scored 5.11%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 75,068.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 71,786.00 shares. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally. The company offers tops, shirts and blouses, cardigans and jumpers, trousers, jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets and coats, blazers and waistcoats, sportswear, swimwear, lingerie, nightwear, socks and tights, shoes, accessories, and maternity wear, as well as cosmetics consisting of make-up and skincare products for women.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) stock recently hit highest its price at $12.95, starting its day trade with a price of $11.40 and reported an increase of 5.54%. Its most recent trading price was $12.00 at 1:45pm. 52 week price range of the company is $3.40 - $12.95, while today, up until 1:45pm, its minimum price was $11.40. MSLP recently added a volume of 151,366.00 shares, versus its average volume of 24,057.00 shares. MusclePharm Corporation (MusclePharm) is engaged in the business of providing personal fitness training using isometric techniques (Tone in Twenty). Muscle Pharm offers 12 products: Assault, Battle Fuel, Bullet Proof, Combat Powder, MuscleGel, Shred Matrix, Re-con, Armor-V, BCAA 3:1:2, ZMA Max, Glutamine and Creatine.



What was the Moving Force behind MSLP On Bullish Run?Read This Research Report on MSLP



All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -20.00% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.23 points, while its earnings per share was $-0.11.



During the last 5 day’s it gained -58.62%, while its last one month’s performance stands at -65.71%. The company’s traded volume is 44.68 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.85 million shares. All Grade Mining, Inc., formerly Hybred International, Inc., is a development-stage company. On January 31, 2008, the Company entered into a merger agreement (the Agreement) with Hybred International, Inc., which is a New Jersey corporation. The Agreement stipulated that the companies would merge and the surviving entity would be Temporary Time Capital Corp., Inc. The new (post merger) Hybred International, Inc. has acquired the business operations of the former Hybred International, Inc., which consists of research and development and resultant intellectual property necessary to manufacture (or to be manufactured) the therapeutic horseshoe.



Will HYII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) is trading with a fall of -1.84% along with the exchange price of $4.81 up till now while its introductory price for today was $4.70.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 36.65% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 4.34%. Today, up until 2:01, its minimum price was $4.70. SUTNY recently added a volume of 82,830.00 shares, versus its average volume of 482,125.00 shares.



Has SUTNY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/