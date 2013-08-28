Morning Buzzers - Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), JBS S.A. ADR (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), JBS S.A. ADR (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) trading price of $2.20 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $2.18.



IWSY recently gained a volume of 73,663.00 shares, while its average volume is 420,636.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.65- $2.85, while today, up until 11:59AM, its minimum price was $2.17.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 130.53%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -7.98%. ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions.



Is IWSY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD) stock hit its highest price at $0.14, after starting its trade at $0.14. Company reported a decrease of -12.10% at the price of $0.130 recently and its current day range is from $0.12 to $0.14.



PAYD total market capitalization remained $42.75 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 328.87 million. Its current volume is 1.19 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 618,695.00 shares. PAID, Inc. provides brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, as well as charitable organizations.



Has PAYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES) recently plunged -10.67% after opening at $1.46. Its current trading price is $1.34. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 101,308.0 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 146,932.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.55 while its minimum price was $1.22. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the green with the upsurge of 52.27%. SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SafeStitch) is a developmental stage medical device company focused on the development of medical devices that manipulate tissues for the treatment of hernia formation, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophageal obstructions.



Why Should Investors Buy SFES After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



JBS S.A. ADR (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) opened day trade at $6.05 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $6.20 recently with the gain of +2.82%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 24,900.0 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 30,536.00 million shares.



JBSAY overall market capitalization is $8.88 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an downward momentum with the loss of more than -7.19%. JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal protein processing company. It engages in processing and sale of beef, canned goods, fat, pet food, and beef products; processing and preparing fresh, further processed, and value-added beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products; and producing beef jerky and flat cured pork belly



Will JBSAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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