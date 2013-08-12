Morning Buzzers - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO) opened at the price of $1.49 along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.69 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.57 by scoring -18.11% 1:13PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +26.36%. In the previous 3 months it gained +152.84%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 13.40M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 11.20M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development of a new generation of vaccines, called synthetic vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company's SynCon technology enables the design of universal vaccines capable of providing cross-protection against existing or changing strains of pathogens, such as influenza and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).



Why Should Investors Buy INO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock recently hit highest its price at $3.85 starting its day trade with a price of $3.83. Its most recent trading price was $3.84 at gain +0.39% 1:28PM. 52 week price range of the company is $2.33 - $3.85, while today, up until 1.28PM, its minimum price was $3.81. Sirius XM Radio recently added a volume of 14.95M shares, versus its average volume 46.84M shares. Sirius XM Radio Inc. broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.



Will SIRI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went $7.56 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at +1.75 points.



During the last 5 day’s it decline -14.09%. The company’s traded volume is 11.97M shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.48M shares. McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company. The Company is focused on designing and executing complex offshore oil and gas projects worldwide. The Company provides fully integrated EPCI services; it delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning.



Can Investors Bet on MDR after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) down -0.25%, along with the exchange price $14.24 up till now while its introductory price for today was $14.47



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -11.15% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +1.06%. Today, up until 1:40PM, its minimum price was $14.11. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 15.51M shares, versus its average volume of 19.87M shares Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/