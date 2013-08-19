Morning Buzzers - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) declined -2.33% recently, while trading on 88,570.00 shares at the price of $4.10. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $1.25 on Oct 9, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $6.20 on Jul 22, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $4.07 to $4.21, bringing its market capitalization at about $322.17M. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) added 3.70% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.12 with a total volume of 106,855.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of363,137.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.17 and above $1.50. It floated in a range of $1.10 to $1.14 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 12.96. Its market capitalization now moved to about $67.01M. Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands.



For How Long VPCO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



EXLITES HOLDINGS INT (OTCMKTS:EXHI) recently recorded a fall of -18.42% and was moving within a range of $0.01 -$0.02. Its current trading price is $0.0155. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.001 and $0.215 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.41M shares, versus an average volume of 1.77M shares. Exlites Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures on grid and off grid solar lighting systems. It offers solar lighting products, such as lighting systems, controllers, modules, and silicone batteries, as well as solar bollards, LED lighting technologies, renewable power generation products, and wind generators.



Why Should Investors Buy EXHI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) added 4.45% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $70.44M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 173,725.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 240,848.00 shares. The share price after opening at $1.33, made a high of $1.38 and hovered above $1.32, while its recent trading price was $1.39. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/