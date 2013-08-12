Morning Buzzers - KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY)



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) remained a volume gainer of 1.05 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.29 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.22 and was recently trading at $0.225 and the stock plunged -5.46%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.48 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -29.69%. K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women’s health care in the United States. It provides Evamist, a transdermal estrogen therapy, which delivers a low dose of estradiol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; and Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection, which reduces the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy, who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth.



Has KVPHQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) exchanged 162,917 shares and the average volume remained 817,290 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $67.45, with the drop of -0.49%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at -3.44% and -3.78%, respectively. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands.



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) enhanced +3.12% and its trading price was $0.0430 recently. The volume of the stock was 3.36million shares and the average volume remained 1.90 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.04- $0.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 20.24 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.02. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



Will MWIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY) exchanged 87,958 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 173,603 shares. AAUKY advanced +0.65% and was trading at $12.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 33.67 billion. YTD trend of the stock was negative -22.62%. Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy AAUKY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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