Morning Buzzers - ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Ecosphere Technologies, Inc (OTCBB:ESPH), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Ecosphere Technologies, Inc (OTCBB:ESPH), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) shares traded up +5.81% during the current trading session, hitting $0.650 recently.



The share price of RTRAF is currently trading within the range of $0.61 to $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $359.76 Million. RTRAF current trading volume is 183,069.00 shares, while its average volume is 273,474.0 shares. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



For How Long RTRAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)’s shares traded up +1.70% during the current trading session, hitting $1.79 recently. The share price of GSFVF is currently trading within the range of $1.75 to $1.85.



GSFVF current trading volume is 23,874.00, while its average volume is 60,139.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall gain+4.07% Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company, provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



For How Long GSFVF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ecosphere Technologies, Inc (OTCBB:ESPH) is trading with an up of 14.89%, along with the trading price of $0.270 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.24.



NOK recently gained a volume of 261,024.00 shares, while its average volume is 193,307.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.12 - $0.50, while today, up until 10:54AM, its minimum price was $0.23.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it declined -40%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of 8%. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (Ecosphere) is a diversified water engineering, technology licensing and environmental services company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and manufacturing of wastewater treatment solutions for industrial markets.



Will ESPH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) stock hit its highest price at $2.75, after starting its trade at $2.72. Company reported an decrease of -2.55% at the price of $2.68 recently and its current day range is from $2.69 to $2.75.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $274.49 million. Its current volume is 32,350.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 186,929.00 shares. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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