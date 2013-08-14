Morning Buzzers - Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI), PBS Holding, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PBHG), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI), PBS Holding, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PBHG), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY)



Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI) recently plunged -2.00% after opening at $0.05. Its current trading price is $0.0490. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 2.08 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 2.40 million shares. Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.05 while its minimum price was $0.04. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of -59.84%. Senesco Technologies, Inc. is engaged in utilize its eukaryotic translation initiation Factor 5A, or Factor 5A, and deoxyhypusine synthase (DHS), and related technologies for human therapeutic applications to develop approaches to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.



Has SNTI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PBS Holding, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PBHG) opened day trade at $0.06 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0370 recently with the decline of -7.50%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 1.03 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 57,058.00 shares.



PBHG overall market capitalization is $1.13 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an downward momentum with the loss of more than -47.89%. PBS Holding, Inc. is the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary; Starfest Direct, Inc. the Company’s principal business is to operate in the human resources outsourcing industries with particular emphasis in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry and the temporary staffing services industry.



Has PBHG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) opened at the price of $16.40, along with 594,859,274 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $16.42 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $16.38 by scoring -0.17% at 1:13PM.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 1.8%. In the previous 3 months it scored +4.78%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 76,458.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 281,232.00 shares. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Why Should Investors Buy DEMBF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) stock recently hit highest its price at $15.50, starting its day trade with a price of $15.50 .Its most recent trading price was $15.44 at 1:06 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $12.73 - $17.41, while today, up until 1:06PM, its minimum price was $15.44. CICHY recently added a volume of 201,956.00 shares, versus its average volume of 71,958.00 shares. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Can Investors Bet on CICHY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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