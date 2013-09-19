Morning Buzzers - VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) decreased -4.38% at the price of $1.53 recently on a traded volume of 116,998.00 shares, in comparison to 91,563.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +40.37%. The company has a total market capitalization of $178.16 million. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Has VPIG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) soared +10.18% at the trading price of $0.920 on a traded volume of 403,682.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 334,318.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +39.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.87 and $0.93. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company?s product line includes PV-10, a Phase II study completed drug candidate for metastatic melanoma.



For How Long PVCT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS) dropped down -23.21% at the $0.407 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -13.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.11 and $1.47. Its introductory price for the day was $0.51, with the overall traded volume of 130,283.00 shares. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations. The company?s products include MyComputerKey.



Why Should Investors Buy CLDS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) increased +5.77% at the price of $1.10 recently on a traded volume of 176,703.00 shares, in comparison to 329,612.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +31.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and its total outstanding shares are 60.32 million. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California. The Company tested seven zones, suspending the well on February 13, 2013, to review data, secure seismic data over the leaseholds, and better determine possible future testing zones of the well.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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