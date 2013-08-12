Morning Movers to Watch - American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY)



American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL) opened the session at $0.08, remained amid the day range of $0.05 - $0.08, and recently traded at $0.0600. The stock showed a negative performance of -22.08% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 730,164 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 648,238 shares. American Soil Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, marketing, and selling polymer and other soil amendments to the agricultural turf and horticulture industries primarily in the United States. The company?s principal products include Agriblend, a soil amendment for agriculture; Soil Medic, a slow release liquid fertilizer for homes, parks, golf courses, and other turf related applications; and The Agro Tower for vertical farming.



Has SOYL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) traded with volume of 200,658 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 329,850 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $13.19. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.54% and was recently trading at $13.19. The market capitalization of the stock remained 56.97 billion. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO) exchanged 5.11 million shares and the average volume remained 2.76 million shares. The stock escalated +2.48% and was moving at $0.0124. The beta of the stock remained 31.49. SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment. It also offers billing, reporting, and consulting services to medical offices, healthcare businesses, and home health agencies.



Will SKTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY) gained volume of 15,519 shares, while the average volume remained 10,521 shares. The stock advanced +0.36% and remained at $132.67. The EPS of the stock remained 3.49. The one month trend of the stock was -0.4% and the three month trend remained positive +10.78%. Dassault Systemes SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide. The company offers SolidWorks, a software solution for design, simulation, technical documentation, and data management.



Why Should Investors Buy DASTY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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