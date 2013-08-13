Morning Movers to Watch - BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), International Fuel Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFUE), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), International Fuel Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFUE), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) opened the session at $28.30, remained amid the day range of $27.78 - $28.35, and recently traded at $27.91. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.65% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 62,216.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 50,069.00 shares. BAE Systems plc (BAE Systems) is a global defence, aerospace and security company. BAE Systems delivers, a range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and support services.



What was the Moving Force behind BAESY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BAESY



International Fuel Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFUE) traded with volume of 658,407.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 14,292.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.18. The stock showed a negative movement of -36.47% and was recently trading at $0.0317. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.73 Million. International Fuel Technology, Inc. (IFT) is a technology company that has developed a range of liquid fuel additive formulations that improves the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The Company has developed additive products for diesel, pure bio-diesel, bio-diesel fuels blends, gasoline, gasoline ethanol blends and kerosene (heating oil) fuels.



Has IFUE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) exchanged 2.70 million shares and the average volume remained 16.13 million shares. The stock dropped -5.81% and was moving at $0.146. The beta of the stock remained 1.83 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.09. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 305.76 million. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



Has LQMT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) gained volume of 15,300.00 shares, while the average volume remained 11,288.00 shares. The stock decreased -0.34% and remained at $91.49. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 107.13%. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



Why Should Investors Buy AMAVF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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