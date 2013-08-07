Morning Movers to Watch-Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) , Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) , Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) , Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) , Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) , Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) , Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) traded at during the current trading session, hitting $1.94 recently.The share price of CTIX is currently trading within the range of $1.94 to $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 93.17 million. Company’s beta value stands at 0.71 points. CTIX current trading volume is 95,130.00, while its average volume is 424.00 shares. Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future. The Company focuses on Phase 1 trial at Dana Farber Cancer Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for its anti-cancer compound, Kevetrin.



Can Investors Bet on CTIX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares traded down -15.79% during the current trading session, hitting $0.160 recently. The share price of XIDEQ is currently trading within the range of $0.16 to $0.20. Company’s beta value stands at 2.55 points.XIDEQ current trading volume is 1.45 million, while its average volume is 1.81 million shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining 23.08%. Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and ROW, Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW. The Company's operations in the Americas, as well as Europe and Rest of World (ROW) represented approximately 40.4% and 59.6%, respectively, during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012 (fiscal 2012), net sales.



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) is trading with an drop of -1.42%, along with the trading price of $9.03 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $9.12.PCRFY recently gained a volume of 109,572.00 shares, while its average volume is 187,259.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $4.61 - $9.50, while today, up until 1:55pm, its minimum price was $9.00.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook/declining overview as it gained 13.44%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green/red with the upsurge of 0.22%. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines. The System Communications segment provides system network and mobile communications-related products and services. The Eco-solutions segment consists of riding, energy system, housing system and ecological system.



Has PCRFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) stock hit its highest price at $1.56, after starting its trade at $1.56. Company reported an decrease of -5.00% at the price of $1.52 recently and its current day range is from $1.42 to $1.56. LBMH total market capitalization remained $73.23 billion, along with

the total outstanding shares of 48.18 million. Its current volume is 80,412.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 238,610.00 shares. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits. LMS has four main product lines: diabetes, urological, ostomy and mastectomy. As of September 30, 2010, the Company distributed products from over 200 manufacturers, including all of the Unite States suppliers.



Why Should Investors Buy LBMH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/