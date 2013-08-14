Morning Movers to Watch - Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB:CTSO), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB:CTSO), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) opened at the price of $3.51, along with 533,611.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $3.74 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $3.57 by scoring +8.18% at 1:26PM.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 614%. In the previous 3 months it scored +288.04%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 36,947.00 million shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 108,885.00 shares. Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



What was the Moving Force behind GRLT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GRLT



Cytosorbents Corp (OTCBB:CTSO) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.10, starting its day trade with a price of $0.10 and reported an a decrease of -4.26%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0950 at 1:21 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.15, while today, up until 1:21PM, its minimum price was $0.08. CTSO recently added a volume of 2.03 million shares, versus its average volume of 487,096.00 shares. CytoSorbents Corporation, formerly MedaSorb Technologies Corporation is a development-stage therapeutic medical device company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had developed and focuses on commercializing a blood purification technology that would be able to remove middle molecular weight toxins from circulating blood and physiologic fluids.



Will CTSO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.82% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 10.48 points, while its earnings per share was $-0.09.During the last 5 day’s it gained 49.09%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 123.64%. The company’s traded volume is 366,887.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 314,484.00 shares. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., formerly Mariposa Resources, Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties have lithium content. The Company's projects include Valleyview Project in Canada and Salta Project in Argentina.



For How Long LEXG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) is trading with a rise of 1.55% along with the exchange price of $23.66 up till now while its introductory price for today was $23.43.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 30% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 4.05%. Today, up until 1:35PM, its minimum price was $23.43. AXAHY recently added a volume of 230,861.00 shares, versus its average volume of 111,106.00 shares. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Will AXAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/