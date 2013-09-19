Morning Movers to Watch - Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: - Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII)



Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +14.29% at the price of $0.0320 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 1.40 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.03. So far, the company’s stock is down -73.33% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +814.29%. Inova Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology and consulting services in the United States. The company offers network design and implementation services.



For How Long INVA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLCSF) reported the gain of +2.94% and at the price of $0.0700 with the recent traded volume of 3.24 million shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.07. The company has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.25. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -2.78%. PLC Systems Inc., a medical device company, provides technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. It offers RenalGuard, a real-time automated measurement and matched fluid replacement device that is designed to reduce the potentially toxic effects that contrast media can have on the kidneys when it is administered to high-risk patients during certain medical imaging procedures.



For How Long PLCSF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) rose +7.14% at the price of $0.0150 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 2.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.89 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.01, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.02. CERP’s beta value stands at 0.85 points. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Will CERP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) reported the increased of +3.57%, at $0.0290, with the overall traded volume of 698,711.00 shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -91.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.03. Its introductory price for the day was $0.03. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producers viral marketing promotion for their events.



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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