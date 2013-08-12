Morning Movers to Watch - J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN)



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) Company reported an increase of +0.16% along with the trading price of $12.89 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $12.62.



AXAHY recently gained a volume of 13.19M shares, while its average volume is 12.26M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $12.34- $32.55, while today, up until 1:42PM, its minimum price was $12.52. Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it decline -33.16%. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (jcpenney), is a holding company. The Company is a retailer, operating 1,102 department stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico as of January 28, 2012. Its business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and through its Internet Website at jcp.com.



For How Long JCP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE) stock hit its highest price at $13.47, after starting its trade at $13.45. Company reported an increase of +5.00% at the price of $13.45recently and its current day range is from $13.44 to $13.47.



SEOAY total market capitalization remained $ 1.20B share. Its current volume is 12.37M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 640,092.00 shares. Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables.



Will DOLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) recently gain +3.41% after opening at $5.92. Its current trading price is $6.07. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 12.50M shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 11.00M shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $6.17 while its minimum price was $5.92. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal.



For How Long ANR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) opened day trade at $3.46 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $3.32 recently with the decline of -2.21%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 10.21M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 4.53M shares.



If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the decline than -27.98%. Dendreon Corporation (Dendreon) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics that may significantly improve cancer treatment options for patients.



Has DNDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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