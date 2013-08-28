Morning Movers to Watch - Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY)



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) shares traded down -1.39% during the current trading session, hitting $0.710 recently.



The share price of PLPL is currently trading within the range of $0.65 to $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 110.90 million. Company’s beta value stands at 6.92 points. PLPL current trading volume is 83,920.00, while its average volume is 69,776.00 shares. Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.



Has PLPL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares traded up +1.14% during the current trading session, hitting $7.96 recently. The share price of OGZPY is currently trading within the range of $7.87 to $7.96.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 155,177.00, while its average volume is 853,866.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing 0.76%. Gazprom OGZPY is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries.



For How Long OGZPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) is trading with an drop of -12.82%, along with the trading price of $0.340 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.39.



NOK recently gained a volume of 193,226.00 shares, while its average volume is 349,854.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.30 - $1.07, while today, up until 12.23PM, its minimum price was $0.30.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook/declining overview as it lost -57.5%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -24.44%. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TQLA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) stock hit its highest price at $8.63 after starting its trade at $8.62. Company reported an decrease of -0.92% at the price of $8.59 recently and its current day range is from $8.55 to $8.63.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $3.19 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 371.35 million. Its current volume is 0 49,806.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 7,045.00 shares. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia.



Will NZTCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? F ind Out Here



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