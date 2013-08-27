Morning Movers to Watch - Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING), Ladbrokes PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LDBKY), WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING), Ladbrokes PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LDBKY), WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH)



Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING) shares traded up +22.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0061 recently.



The share price of SING is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $ 184,909.00 shares, whereas its total outstanding shares are 30.31 million. Company’s beta value stands at 9.67points. Nokia’s current trading volume is 4.95M, while its average volume is 1.20M shares. Singlepoint Inc, formerly Carbon Credits International, Inc., is a full-service mobile application service provider and mobile marketing agency.



Why Should Investors Buy SING After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ladbrokes PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LDBKY)’s shares traded down -3.55% during the current trading session, hitting $2.99 recently. The share price of LDBKY is currently trading within the range of $2.96 to $3.02. Company’s beta value stands at +1.15 points.



LDBKY current trading volume is 108,959.00, while its average volume is 118,961.00 shares. Ladbrokes plc is engaged in betting and gaming. The Company operates in five segments: UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. Its UK Retail segment is engaged in betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain



Has LDBKY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) is trading with an up of +0.69%, along with the trading price of $23.20 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $22.87.



NOK recently gained a volume of 10,483.00 shares, while its average volume is 11,444.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $19.40 - $24.02, while today, up until 10:59AM, its minimum price was $22.87.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it gain+17.95%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -4.04%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates as a food retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers various categories of products, including grocery; fresh and frozen foods; beers, wines, and spirits; health and beauty products.



Will MRWSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) stock hit its highest price at $0.0022, after starting its trade at $0.0022. Company reported an decrease of -22.73% at the price of $0.0017 recently and its current day range is from $0.0015 to $0.0022.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $1.54 Million. Its current volume is 70.79M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 64.35M shares. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Will PTAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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