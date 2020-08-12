Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Athletic footwear is the footwear specially designed for sports activities that can enhance the comfort, performance, and also prevent from injuries. There are various types of athletic footwear are available in the market based on three major categories including cushioned, stability, and motion control. The top leading footwear brands are investing in the athletic footwear sector because of rising awareness of sports activities. Because of this COVID-19 pandemic footwear industry witness slowdown in growth because of the disruption supply chain. Along with these manufacturers are also facing issues in terms of lack of raw material availability.



Global Athletic Footwear Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Adidas (Germany), Asics (Japan), Bata (Switzerland), Fila (South Korea), Puma (Germany), HRX (India), Nike (United States), Reebok (United States), Under Armour (United States), Skechers (United States), Salomon Group (France), Duke & Dexter (United Kingdom), Lotto (Italy), Kappa (Italy), Liberty Shoes (India) and Mizuno Corporation (Japan)



Market Drivers

- The Rise in Awareness Regarding Personal Fitness Management

- Favorable Demographics and Rising Inclination Towards Trendy Sports Footwear



Market Trend

- High Availability of Smart Sports Shoes Enhancing the Level and Quality of Exercise



Restraints

- The Slowdown in Economy Because Coronavirus Pandemic

- Fluctuation in Price of Raw Material



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Products Along with the Increasing Need for Innovative Features



Challenges

- Lack of Online Channels Reach in Under Developing Regions

- High Cost Associated with Smart Footwears



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Athletic Footwear market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Athletic Footwear market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Athletic Footwear is segmented by Type (Running Shoes, Trail Shoes, Walking Shoes, Cleats { Soccer Cleats, Lacrosse Cleats, Baseball Cleats, Hiking Shoes, Others}, Others), Sales Channels (Online Sales Channels, Offline Sales Channels), End Users (Professional Athletic Footwear, Amateur Athletic Footwear), Gender (Male, Female, Kids)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Athletic Footwear market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Athletic Footwear Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Athletic Footwear Market

The report highlights Athletic Footwear market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Athletic Footwear, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Athletic Footwear Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



