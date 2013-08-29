Morning Watch List - Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) shares traded down -1.57% during the current trading session, hitting $0.125 recently.



The share price of APDN is currently trading within the range of $0.12 to $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 Million. APDN current trading volume is 500,128.00 shares, while its average volume is 3.11M shares. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)’s shares traded down -6.71% during the current trading session, hitting $0.555recently. The share price of GSFVF is currently trading within the range of $0.55 to $0.56.



GSFVF current trading volume is 226,588.00, while its average volume is 530,997.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall decline-19.12% Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro.



For How Long PSON Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG) is trading with an down of -51.11%, along with the trading price of $0.0440 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.04.



CORG recently gained a volume of 724,460.00 shares, while its average volume is 239,460.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.020 - $0.29, while today, up until 11:35AM, its minimum price was $0.08.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained +393.65%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of 338.03%. Cordia Corp (CC) is a United States-based communications provider of traditional wire-line and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technologies.



Will CORG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) stock hit its highest price at $0.14, after starting its trade at $0.14. Company reported an increase of +0.22% at the price of $0.139 recently and its current day range is from $0.14 to $0.14.



CORG total market capitalization remained $70.78million. Its current volume is 434,945.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume that is 3.11M shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures, directly or indirectly through independent contractors Cinnergen.



Will NVLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



