Morning Watch List - Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -25.09% at the price of $0.0209 recently,the company gained a total traded volume of 37.01 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.03. So far, the company’s stock is down -27.93% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -54.57%.Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics.



Has CERP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) reported the decline of -19.65% and at the price of $ 2.76 with the recent traded volume of 691,383.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 3.30. The company has a total market capitalization of $342.86 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $2.75 - $4.77. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -20.86%.Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) rose 14.58% at the price of $1.10 after opening at $0.97. Stock traded recently with the total tradedvolume of 834,898.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 329,333.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.95, while it touched its highest price for the day at $1.20. VPCO beta value stands at 12.96 points. Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands.



Will VPCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) reported the gain of 5.91%, at $5.91, with the overall traded volume of 609,917.00 shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 102.42%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.65 and $2.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.55. Its introductory price for the day was $2.55. ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Why Should Investors Buy IWSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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