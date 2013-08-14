Morning Watch List - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), BG Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) During current trading session, hitting $13.18 recently. The share price of DTEGY is currently trading within the range of $13.11 to $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 4.45 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 0.75 points. DTEGY current trading volume is 679,397.00, while its average volume is 352,357.00 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT). The Company diversifies its activities into three geographical segments: Germany, Europe and USA; as well as operates the Systems Solutions, and Group Headquarters & Shared Services operating segments.



Is DTEGY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares traded down -0.36% during the current trading session, hitting $33.39 recently. The share price of BNPQY is currently trading within the range of $33.25.68 to $33.40. Company’s beta value stands at 1.93 points. BNPQY current trading volume is 32,541.00, while its average volume is 79,260.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining 1.64%. BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. The Investment Solutions division offers private banking, asset management, securities services, real estate and insurance services.



Has BNPQY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) is trading with an drop of -0.84%, along with the trading price of $18.79 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $19.10.BRGYY recently gained a volume of 45,904.00 shares, while its average volume is 208,562.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $15.57 - $21.88, while today, up until 1:58PM, its minimum price was $18.71.

Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 4.68%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 0.91%. BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D).



Why Should Investors Buy BRGYY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) stock hit its highest price at $3.04, after starting its trade at $2.77. Company reported an increase of 6.11% at the price of $2.91 recently and its current day range is from $2.77 to $3.04. AUNFF total market capitalization remained $160.22 Million, along with the total outstanding shares of 58,409,564. Its current volume is 98,721.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 79,399.00 shares. Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



For How Long AUNFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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