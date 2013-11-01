Morning Watch List - Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFF), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV)



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) declined -1.30% recently, while trading on 190,763.00 shares, at the price of $2.27. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.25 to $2.37 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $118.95M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.56 on Nov 16, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $2.42 on Sep 19, 2013. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits.



Has LBMH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) losses -1.87% recently, in the current trading session, at $428.00 with a total volume of 6,446.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 6,858.00 shares. It floated in a range of $426.94 to $434.62 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.72. Its market capitalization now moved to about $15.13B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $336.66 or above $456.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.



Has FRFHF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) recently recorded a fall of -8.45% and was moving within a range of $0.01 -$0.01, its current trading price is $0.0065. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 7.00M shares, versus an average volume of 5.04M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 on Oct 31, 2013 and $0.50 was the best price in the same period. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma.



Why Should Investors Buy PEII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV) down -2.52% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $91.15M. The share price, after opening at $1.13, hit a high of $1.17 and hovered above $1.11, while its recent trading price was $1.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 78,996.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 216,701.00 shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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