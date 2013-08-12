Morning Watch List - National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)



National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG) opened at the price of $4.20 along with touched its highest price of the day at $4.59 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $4.34 by scoring +3.83% at 1:09PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +29.08%. In the previous 3 months it declined -66.79%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 7.28M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 3.69M shares. National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services, including corporate and investment banking, retail banking (including mortgage lending), leasing, stock brokerage, asset management and venture capital, insurance, real estate and consulting services.



For How Long NBG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) stock recently hit highest its price at $13.58 starting its day trade with a price of $13.58. Its most recent trading price was $12.72 at decline -2.08 % 2:14PM. 52 week price range of the company is $9.88 - $41.32, while today, up until 2.14PM, its minimum price was $12.70. Walter Energy, recently added a volume of 7.63M shares, versus its average volume of 9.13M shares. Walter Energy, Inc., is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas (natural gas) and other related products.



Will WLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 5.39 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.59 points.



During the last 5 day’s it decline -11.85%. The company’s traded volume is 7.47M shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.41M shares. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is a mining company. IAMGOLD‘s interests include five operating gold mines, a niobium mine, a diamond royalty, and exploration and development projects located in Africa and the Americas. IAMGOLD is focused in West Africa, select countries in South America and in the Canadian province of Quebec.



Has IAG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA ) down -1.42%, along with the exchange price of $2.96 up till now while its introductory price for today was $2.97.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -8.36% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +1.02%. Today, up until 2:21PM, its minimum price was $2.95. ZNGA Systems recently added a volume of 8.66M shares, versus its average volume of 29.94M shares. Zynga Inc. (Zynga) is the provider of social game services. The Company develops , market and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.



Why Should Investors Buy ZNGA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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