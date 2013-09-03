Morning Watch List - RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH)



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) opened at the price of $13.84, its highest price of the day at $13.85 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $13.71 by scoring +1.03% at 12:03PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -3.31%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -5.58%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 119,020.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 135,437.0 shares. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



What was the Moving Force behind RBGLY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on RBGLY



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) is trading with a rise of 1.47% along with the exchange price of $1.44 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.44.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 281.46% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement 2.45%. Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



Will STTYF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.06, starting its day trade with a price of $0.06 and reported an increase of +1.84%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0610 at 12:12 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.03 - $0.14, while today, up until 12:12 PM, its minimum price was $0.05. MEDINAH MINERALS recently added a volume of 1.53 million shares, versus its average volume of 1.48 million shares. Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America.



For How Long MDMN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.60% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 7.18 points, while its earnings per share were -0.01.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 19.33%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +28.53%. The company’s traded volume is 512,060.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 431,606.00 shares. GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units,







For How Long GRNH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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