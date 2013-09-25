Morning Watch List - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB), Data Call Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:DCLT), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB), Data Call Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:DCLT), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN)



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) opened at the price of $0.20, its highest price of the day at $0.20 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.204 by scoring +2.98% at 1:32PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -32.07%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -32.07%. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



What was the Moving Force behind PCWT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PCWT



Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.125 and reported an increase of 12.61%. Its most recent trading price was $12.61 at 1:23 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $0.08, while today, up until 1:23PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings .



For How Long ECOB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Data Call Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:DCLT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 7.32% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 8.60 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained -12%. Data Call Technologies, Inc. provides real-time information/content to the digital signage and kiosk community. The company offers Direct Lynk Messenger service, a digital signage product and real-time information service that provides a range of up-to-date information for display.



For How Long DCLT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) is trading with a fall of -2.92% along with the exchange price of $2.41 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.11.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -48.96% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -14.92%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives.



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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