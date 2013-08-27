Morning Watch List - Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF), on the Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS:OMVS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF), On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS:OMVS)



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) is trading with an drop of -2.78%, along with the trading price of $1.05 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.07.



VPCO recently gained a volume of 96,849.00 shares, while its average volume is 348,902.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.17- $1.50, while today, up until 11:9AM, its minimum price was $1.03.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 75%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -1.87%. Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components: a mouthpiece.



Has VPCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) stock hit its highest price at $32.28, after starting its trade at $32.07. Company reported an decrease of -2.72% at the price of $32.15 recently and its current day range is from $31.87 to $32.28.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $82.26Million. Its current volume is 32,164.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 92,117.00 shares. BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities.



Has BNPQY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF) recently soared +7.16% after opening at $0.88. Its current trading price is $0.868. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 57,119.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 55,366.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.88while its minimum price was $0.82. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the green with the upsurge of 30.53%. Northern Graphite Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada.



For How Long NGPHF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS:OMVS) opened day trade at $0.34 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.370 recently with the gain of +12.12%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 148,059.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 73,122.00 shares.



OMVS overall market capitalization is $6.10 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 182.44%. On The Move Systems Corp. provides mobile electronic services in the United States. Its services include the sale, installation, and servicing of after-market electronic and audio/video upgrades for auto, recreational vehicle.



Will OMVS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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